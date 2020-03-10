|
Myrtle Eudy Mabry, 79, of Norwood, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Daniel Cox will officiate and interment will follow at Simpson Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Ms. Mabry was born on Sept. 12, 1940 in Stanly County to the late Daniel Alius and Effie Mae Hatley Eudy.
She was a 1958 graduate of Norwood High School and a member of First United Methodist Church in Norwood.
Myrtle retired from Wiscasset Mills after 36 years of service.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Roosevelt Mabry; her daughter, Tammy Lynn Mabry; and daughter-in-law, Sandy Mabry. She was the youngest and last surviving of 15 children.
She is survived by her sons, Phillip Mabry (Lisa) and Darrell Mabry, both of Norwood; daughter, Shirley Mabry of Albemarle; four grandchildren, Brian (Serenity), Dennis (Laura), Holly (Matthew), and Mary; and five great-grandchildren, Aliye, Charlie, Lilly, Jace and Madeleine.
The family requests memorials to be made to Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharries: 960 N. First St., Albemarle NC 28001.
Published in Stanly News And Press on Mar. 10, 2020