Myrtle Newton Smith, 94, of Oakboro, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her home.
Myrtle was born February 9, 1926 in North Carolina to the late James Fletcher Newton and the late Dora Estelle Newton.
She was also preceded in death by her widowed husband,Willis Lee (Bill) Wiley and husband Theron C. Smith; son, Larry Wayne Wiley; grandson, Scott Wiley; sister, Faye Ballard; brothers, Edward Newton, Robert Newton, Henry (Hoover) Newton, and Clyde Newton.
The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 p.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Red Cross Baptist Church-Oakboro. The funeral service will be on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Red Cross Baptist Church in Oakboro officiated by Gary Baker and Jesse Herring. Burial will follow at the Red Cross Baptist Church Cemetery at 112 W. Red Cross Road, Oakboro.
Survivors include son, Dennis Lee Wiley; grandsons, Chuck Wiley, and Chad Wiley; granddaughters Tina Eudy, Tammy Gilmore, Tonya Crayton, and Misty Rowland; plus a numerous amount of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The Wiley family would like to thank and recognize all of the caregivers to Myrtle including Betty Bargesser, Kymberlee Wiley, Linda Hatley, Torrye Wiley, Undrey Bost and Marlo Burris
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Wiley family.
