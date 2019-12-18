|
Nancy Jane "Missy" Hartsell, 68, of Albemarle passed away Dec. 9, 2019 in Atrium Health Stanly.
A memorial service to honor her life will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 29, 2019 in the Stanly Funeral Home Chapel.
Born Aug. 22, 1951 in Albemarle, she was the daughter of the late Bill L. Hartsell Sr. and Jane Priester Hartsell.
Missy graduated in the Albemarle Senior High Class of 1969 and received her BA from Pfeiffer University. She earned her MA from UNC-Charlotte.
She was a retired teacher with the Stanly County Schools.
Missy loved animals and beach music. She also dearly loved children, especially her students.
Ms. Hartsell is survived by a brother, Bill Hartsell Jr.; aunt, Nancy Priester Carpenter of Albemarle; cousins, David Carpenter and Stephen Carpenter; and numerous close friends.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie, 960 N First, St. Albemarle, NC 28001 or to the Stanly County Humane Society, 2049 Badin Road, Albemarle, NC 28001.
