Nancy Broadway Miller, 72, of Albemarle, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her home.
Nancy was born November 14, 1947 in Stanly County, North Carolina to the late Ralph Lane Broadway and the late Lillie Mae Broadway.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Barrett Miller; brothers, Jesse Broadway and Ronald Broadway; and grandson, Brandon Miller.
Survivors include son, Jeff (Cathy) Miller; daughters, Tracy (Anthony) Helms and Vicky Miller; grandsons, Jeffery Miller and Daniel Helms; granddaughter, Danielle Whitley; and sisters, Julia (Charlie) Martin and Jeanette (Bob) Westmoreland.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., Monday, September, 7, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle, 522 N. 2nd St. The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 12 p.m. officiated by Rev. Joe Smith and Rev. Delane Burris. Burial will follow at the Stanly Gardens of Memory at 2001 East Main St., Albemarle, NC.
Memorials may be made to the Immanuel Baptist Church at 1309 Old Charlotte Road, Albemarle, NC, 28001 and Hospice of Stanly County and The Uwharrie at 960 North First Street, Albemarle, NC, 28001 (www.hospiceofstanly.org
