Norma Jean Clemons, 82, died peacefully on August 9, 2020 in Granbury, TX.

Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury. Interment with military honors will be conducted at the Dallas – Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Norma was born in Albemarle, NC on May 9, 1938 to Cardell and Vivian Arey.

After graduating from the Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Charlotte, NC, she received an Air Force commission as a registered nurse.

She was a 1st Lt. when she met Sam, her future husband, who was then a 2nd Lt. After 58 years of loving marriage, the rank structure remained unchanged.

After leaving the Air Force, she earned a bachelor's and a master's degree in social work from George Mason University and Catholic University, respectively.

She was both a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and a Licensed Professional Counselor, working for many years with an emphasis on helping women in crisis.

In both nursing and counseling, she dedicated her life to helping others while being an exemplary wife and mother.

She always had a smile and kind word for each person she met, and her love of Christ was evident in all that she accomplished.

She will be dearly missed.

Norma's photograph in her high school yearbook had this quote from Emerson, "'tis good-will that makes intelligence." Her family and friends know now what her classmates saw then, she was a loving, intelligent individual filled with good-will.

Norma is survived by her husband Sam; brother Mickey Arey and his wife Mary of Albemarle, NC; daughter Teresa Leitch and her husband Kirk of Aledo, TX; son Dr. Mark Clemons and his wife Julie of Honey Grove, TX; son Dr. Eric Clemons and his wife Dr. Lisa Clemons of Austin, TX; and 10 grandchildren who deeply loved her.

Norma's family is indebted to Community Hospice of Texas and Granbury Care Center for their loving care and support.

