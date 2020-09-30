Norman Earl Patterson, 96, of Albemarle, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020.
Norman was born March 9, 1924 in North Carolina to the late W. Collie Patterson and the late Betsie Harriett Patterson.
He was also preceded in death by wife, Barbara Patterson, and sister, Daisy Gold Wells.
Survivors include son, Dean Patterson; daughter, Sharon Patterson; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Norman's home.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Patterson family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.