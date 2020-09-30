1/1
Norman Earl Patterson
1924 - 2020
Norman Earl Patterson, 96, of Albemarle, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020.
Norman was born March 9, 1924 in North Carolina to the late W. Collie Patterson and the late Betsie Harriett Patterson.
He was also preceded in death by wife, Barbara Patterson, and sister, Daisy Gold Wells.
Survivors include son, Dean Patterson; daughter, Sharon Patterson; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Norman's home.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Patterson family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
at Norman's home
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
