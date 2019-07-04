Olee Poplin Bowers, 87, of Norwood, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at Woodhaven Court in Albemarle.

Olee was born Dec. 12, 1931 to the late Roy Elgavan Poplin Sr. and the late Gladys Talbert Poplin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William C. "Bill" Bowers; brothers, Bennett and Elgavan Poplin; sister, Phyllis Helms; and great-granddaughter, Ellison Ann Burton.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kinney Wallace.

Olee is survived by, sons, William Kevin (Pat) Bowers of Norwood; Ricky Tyrone (Rita) Bowers of Richmond, Va.; grandchildren, Ty (Liz) Bowers of Richmond, Va., Casey (Doug) Burton of Richmond, Va., Brandi Bowers and Cody Bowers of Norwood; great-grandchildren, Natalie Bowers, Kinsley, Nolan and Brooks Burton; brother, Douglas Poplin; and sister Eloise McCowan.

Memorials may be made to Community Homecare & Hospice, 1024 Albemarle Road, Suite 904, Troy, NC. 27371.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Bowers family.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.