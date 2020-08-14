1/1
Opal E. Savage
1937 - 2020
Opal E. Savage, age 83, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on August 9, 2020.
She was born in Albemarle, NC on August 5, 1937. Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Savage.
She is survived by her sons, David Jack Savage and Ronald Ashley Savage; her grandchildren, Jonathon Savage, Nathan Savage, Mark Savage and Jason Savage; and by her brother, William Wayne Eudy.
Opal was a graduate of the Presbyterian School of Nursing in Charlotte, held a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of North Carolina, had her Associate in Risk Management and a Certificate in General Insurance from the Insurance Institute of America.
She also had a Certificate in Professional Consulting from the International Loss Control Institute in Atlanta.
Throughout her nursing career she was a Critical Care Nurse, Staffing Coordinator for patient services at a major hospital in Charlotte, served on the faculty of a nursing school and was an Administrator of Holy Angels Nursery in Belmont, NC.
A graveside service was held Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Fairview Memorial Park, Albemarle, NC.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28601.
McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Savage.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe
AUG
14
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe
AUG
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Fairview Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe
204 South Main Street
Monroe, NC 281125543
7042893173
