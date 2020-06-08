Oscar Ray "Bud" Pethel
1936 - 2020
Oscar "Bud" Ray Pethel, 83, of Locust, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Bud was born November 22, 1936 in Kannapolis to the late Frank Pethel and the late Ruth Pethel Bridges. He was also preceded in death by son, Roger Dale Pethel, and sister, Nancy Carol Aderhold.
Bud was a retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He worked for the state as a driver's license examiner and insurance hearings arbitrator. Bud retired from Hendricks Automotive Group.
He was a dedicated member of Carolina Presbyterian Church of Locust.
"Ray," "Uncle Bud," "Pappaw Buddy" was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include beloved wife of 66 years, Bonnie N. Pethel; son, Tim (Toni) Pethel; daughter, Donna (Donald) Brooks; daughter, Kathy (Tony) Smith; sister, Jacqueline Barbee; eight grandchildren, Brian, Cory, Anthony, Justin, Cody, Jerika, Chris and Matthew; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Carolina Presbyterian Church. The funeral service will be on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the church, officiated by Rev. David Yoran. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bud's memory to Carolina Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 369, Locust, NC 28097.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Pethel family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
13575 Broadway Ave.
Midland, NC 28107
(704) 888-5571
