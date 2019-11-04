Home

Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134

Pamela (Goodnight) Whitley


1953 - 2019
Pamela (Goodnight) Whitley Obituary
Pamela Goodnight Whitley, 66, of Albemarle passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. The funeral was at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Lakeview Baptist Church officiated by the Rev. Hal Bilbo and the Rev. Terry Seamon. The family received friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial followed at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Oakboro.
Pamela was born on Aug. 4, 1953 in Rowan County to the late James Patterson Goodnight and Sadie Brooks Goodnight.
She graduated from South Rowan High School. She was employed by Normans Drapery in Salisbury and Wachovia Bank in Winston Salem, after which she became a home educator for more than 20 years. Pamela was a beloved member of Lakeview Baptist Church where she was devoted wife to Pastor Tab Whitley and his ministry for 25 years. During that time she served as pianist, choir director and Sunday School teacher.
Pamela is survived by her husband, Tab Whitley of the home; children, Blake Peery (Jonathan), Katherine Swaringen (Clinton), Cassandra Whitley and Luke Whitley; grandchildren, Cara and Olivia Peery, Dalton and Grayson Swaringen; brothers, Bruce Goodnight (Rose Marie), Talmadge Goodnight (Brenda), Nelson Goodnight (Jackie).
She is preceded in death by a brother, Donnie Goodnight (Pat).
The family would like to thank Hospice of Stanly County for their care during Pam's illness.
Memorials may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church, 32496 Pennington Road, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Whitley family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
