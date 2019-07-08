|
Patricia Ann Goltz, 65, of Albemarle, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Goltz was born February 3, 1954 in Florida to Mary Lou McClelland and the late Charles Lee McClelland. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by several aunts and uncles.
Patty enjoyed antiques, gardening and never met a stranger. She loved to spend time with her family and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and granny to all that knew her.
A memorial service was on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 3:00 pm, located at Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel in Albemarle officiated by Dan Quartuccio.
Patty is survived by, husband, William "Bill" Goltz; daughter, Brandy Goltz; son, Chris and wife Erika Goltz; son, Brian and wife Crystal Goltz; grandchildren, Blaine, Chris, Shaylen, Olivia, Camden, Carter, Ari; sister, Debbie Barbato; brother, Charles "Mickey" McClelland, Jr.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Goltz family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press on July 8, 2019