Patricia Ann Russell
1962 - 2020
Patricia Ann Russell, 57, of Albemarle, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Russell was born Dec. 21, 1962 in Stanly County to the late Robert Woodle and the late Rosa Mae Woodle.
She was also preceded in death by sister, Connie Mae Woodle, and her granddaughter, Emaline Cox.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday at Hartsell Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, also at Hartsell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Homeland Baptist Church Cemetery, 1224 West Oakwood Ave., Albemarle.
Patricia is survived by her husband, James Farrell Russell of Albemarle; daughters, Savannah and her husband, Parker Cox, Hannah Russell, and brother, Robert Lee Woodle of Albemarle; and godchild, Patricia Hope Bowers.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Russell family.

Published in Stanly News And Press from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
