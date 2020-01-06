|
|
Patricia Dry Aaron, 69, of Albemarle passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Her funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 in the Stanly Funeral Chapel in Albemarle. Burial will follow in Fairview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. prior to the hour of the service.
Ms. Aaron was born Jan. 16, 1950 in Stanly County to the late Myrtle Howell and Pete Dry.
She was a 1968 graduate of Albemarle High School. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family.
Patsy, as she was known by her family, was a beloved mother, Mimi, sister and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Billy Howell and Robbie Dry.
Survivors include her sons, Derek Aaron and David Aaron (Ashley); grandchildren Deonte Kennedy Aaron and Aubrey Austin Aaron; and sisters, Winnie Goforth, Susan Dry, Ellen Smith (Ervin), Ann Gates (Harold) and Nell Ellingsen (Galen).
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020