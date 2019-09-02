|
|
Patricia Fauble Clepper, 77, of New London, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Atrium Health Stanly.
A Celebration of Life was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at Bethany United Methodist Church with Pastor Nina Miller officiating. Burial followed in the Randall's United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Nina Miller and Pastor Caitlyn McAlhany officiating. The family greeted friends following the graveside service.
Born Oct. 5, 1941 in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Frank Fauble and Catherine Fauble.
She was a retired secretary with the Board of Elections. She was a member of Bethany UMC and formerly of Randall's UMC. She enjoyed arts and crafts and she loved outings with her friends. She was very active in her church and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the loves of her life.
Mrs. Clepper was preceded in death by her husband, Albert L. Clepper, and a grandson, Sgt. William Clepper James.
She is survived by her daughter, Catherine James and husband, William, of Oceanside, Calif.; brother, Frank Fauble and wife, Ruth Ann, of Kingston N.Y.; four grandchildren, Brandie McFarland and husband, Bill, Patricia Lynn Booth and husband, Scott, Amanda James and Levi James; five great-grandchildren, Bobby, William, Kolton, Anthony, and Gabriella; a great-great-grandson, Zander; nieces and nephews, Shirley, Glenn, and Cheryl Corning; Lance and Lindsey Muller, Frank and Bobby Fauble and Lynne Davidson.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019