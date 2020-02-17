|
Patricia Poplin Howell, 84, of Norwood passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in her home.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 in the Norwood Cemetery with Pastor Ray Johnson officiating. There will be no formal visitation.
Born Aug. 15, 1935 in Stanly County, she was the daughter of the late Jason Virgil and Beulah Caudle Poplin.
She was a homemaker and worked at Helms Motor Express, Cassie Cotillion and Collins and Aikman.
She enjoyed knitting and sewing and playing the organ.
Mrs. Howell is survived by her husband, Cecil Max Howell of the home; sons, Douglas Max Howell and wife Beverly of Huntersville and Lyndon P. Howell and wife Annette of Albemarle; a sister, Libby Gibson of Norwood; and four grandchildren Caleb Howell (Brittany), Austin Gage Howell, Mandi Howell and Gatlin Howell.
She was preceded in death by two older brothers.
The family requests that memorials be made to Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020