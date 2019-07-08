Patricia Little Messick, of Cary, NC went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William J. and Jacine H. Little of Albermarle, NC.

Surviving her are her husband, J. Kent Messick and her children, Sherri Sutton and husband Doug of Candler, NC, along with Chris Haire and wife, Maria of Apex, NC. Patricia is also survived by her grandchildren, David (and wife Allysa) Sutton of Greenville, SC; Jonathan Haire of Apex, NC; Michael Sutton of Candler, NC and Elisa Haire of Raleigh, NC. She additionally leaves a surviving brother-in-law, Steve Messick (and wife Jean) of Mooresville, NC and nephew, Will Messick of Raleigh, NC.

Patricia was born and raised in Stanly County, NC and was a graduate of Albemarle High School and Wake Community College. She worked many years as a research technician with NC State University. In retirement, Patricia enjoyed genealogy research, antique restoration and managing a small antique business. She was a faithful member of Peace Presbyterian Church in Cary, NC and considered many to be part of her extended family.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Tabor Presbyterian Church in Olin, NC and a memorial service will be at Peace Presbyterian Church in Cary, NC at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either: Peace Presbyterian Church in Cary, NC; Tabor Presbyterian in Olin, NC; or Transitions LifeCare of Wake County.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Messick and her family. Published in Stanly News And Press on July 8, 2019