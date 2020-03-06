|
Paul Efird Carpenter Sr., 78, of Albemarle, passed away peacefully at Atrium Health-Stanly on March 5, 2020, after a long-term battle with cancer.
Visitation will be held at Hartsell Funeral Home, Albemarle, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
A graveside service will be at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 8 at Fairview Memorial Park, Albemarle, with Pastor James Laurence of First Lutheran Church officiating.
Mr. Carpenter was born in Albemarle to Will Tom and Willie Lucille Efird Carpenter on Aug. 2, 1941.
He was a 1959 graduate of Albemarle Senior High School and graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College in 1963 with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration.
It was there where he met and fell madly for the true love of his life, Henrietta Everhart, and insisted they be married before she finished her degree. They wed on Sept. 3, 1961 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Lexington, and moved from Hickory to Albemarle in 1964.
He was a "jack-of-all-trades" and had several professions as an accountant, farmer and salesman, as well as owner and operator of several well-known businesses in Albemarle, to include Henry's Lunch and Standard Auto Parts.
At last, he found his career's passion in used car sales and was an independent auto dealer for more than 30 years. He was an aficionado of many, many things; but most of all, he had a penchant for classic cars, motorcycles and antique collectibles, which he treasured.
Mr. Carpenter is preceded in death by his devoted and loving wife of 49 years, Henrietta Everhart Carpenter; his parents, Will Tom and Willie Lucille Efird Carpenter; father- and mother-in-law, Henry Jason and Nannie Amelia Myers Everhart; and two brothers, James William Carpenter and George Maxwell Carpenter.
Mr. Carpenter is survived by his two sons, Paul Efird Carpenter Jr. and wife Tandy (Lowder) of Albemarle; Henry Thomas "Hank" Carpenter and wife Amy (Curlee) of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; brother, Henry Thomas (Jean) Carpenter of Chapel Hill; sister-in-law, Nancy Priester Carpenter of Albemarle; nephews, Dave Carpenter of Mt. Gilead, Steve (Kimberly) Carpenter of Albemarle and Mark (Karen) Carpenter of Indian Trail; nieces, Brandy (Kurt) Bombien of Matthews and Wendy Carpenter of Santa Barbara, Calif.; a brother-in-law, Douglass Everhart of Lexington; and his three pet companions, "Missy," "Darcy" and "Snoopy," whom he loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Lutheran Church, Special Maintenance Fund, the Efird Memorial Organ Fund or to any concern of the donor's choosing.
The family of Paul Efird Carpenter Sr. wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Raghava Induru, the nursing staff of Levine Cancer Institute-Albemarle, Atrium Health-Stanly, and Ellen Snyder, P.A.
Mr. Carpenter's sons wish to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to John Frank Turner for his friendship and devotion to their father over the years.
Hartsell Funeral Home is serving the Carpenter family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020