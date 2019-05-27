Services Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle 522 N 2nd St. Albemarle , NC 28001 (704) 983-1188 Funeral 6:00 PM Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle 522 N 2nd St. Albemarle , NC 28001 View Map Burial 11:00 AM Stanly Gardens of Memory Paul Harvey Haire

1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Paul Harvey Haire, age 81, passed peacefully Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Kaiser Permanente Panorama City, near his home in North Hills, Calif.

His battle was a courageous one with multiple health complications.

Born Dec. 2, 1937 Albemarle, the fourth son of Joe Benton and Sarah Cotton Haire.

He was raised in the Presbyterian Church, graduated from Albemarle High School and attended various colleges.

In his younger years he enjoyed playing the saxophone in a band and on weekends loved to water ski.

Throughout his life one of his greatest joys was family gatherings with his parents, sister and brothers on weekends and holidays.

Paul was also known for being a workaholic. His accomplishment in the field of computer technology and information technology were unprecedented.

Later in life he enjoyed having the children and grandchildren coming over for family dinners and fish fries in the back yard.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 37 years, Debbie Latigo Haire; his sons and daughter, Michael Haire and wife Debra, Robert Buff and wife Allison, daughter, Nancy Pallone and husband Pete, Jeff Pope and wife Annette, and Mark Haire and wife Nicole; grandchildren and great-grandchildren Trevor Buff, Tyler Buff, Travis Buff and wife, Rocio, their son, Jacob (great-grandson), Anthony Zuzu, Jessica Zuzu, her son Rylan Reitz, Justin Cuendet, Craven (CJ) Pope, Jesse Pope and wife Hailey, many other nieces and nephews, and the closest in his last years, longtime friends Chi and Tassie Varatip.

He was preceded in death by his brothers and one sister, James Haire, Johnny Haire, Pat Haire, Rebecca Overcash and Joe Haire.

Funeral will be at 6 p.m. May 30, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home (Albermarle).

Funeral will be at 6 p.m. May 30, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home (Albermarle).

Burial will be at 11 a.m. at Stanly Gardens of Memory on May 31, 2019. Published in Stanly News And Press from May 27 to May 28, 2019