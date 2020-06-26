Paul Uribes Rubio
1941 - 2020
Paul Uribes Rubio, 78, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 with his wife and granddaughter by his side.
Paul was born September 14, 1941 in Fresno, CA to the late Guadalupe Rubio and the late Grace Uribes.
He was also preceded in death by his beloved son, Daniel Rubio.
Paul is survived by his wife, Donna Tanski Rubio; sons, Paul Patrick, Steven and Raymond Rubio of California; his loving daughter-in-law, Kathy Welch Rubio of Albemarle; sister, Sunday Coranado and husband Ray of Portland, OR; and sister, Nattie Briones of San Jose, CA. Also included are 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson soon to be born.
Paul was a plant manager for Preformed Line Products Company and retired after 42 years of service.
He enjoyed golfing, landscaping and working with his hands.
Paul was a very loving and exceptional husband and family man. He was a friend to many and will be truly missed by all.
Since there will be no formal viewing, we invite all to a Mass Service at 4 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church, with a special blessing by his son directly after.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to be made in his honor to the Stanly County Senior Center and a hospice of your choice in your area.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Rubio family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
