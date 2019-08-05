|
|
Paula Jo Furr, 54, of Albemarle, passed away July 25, 2019.
The family will receive friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Following the visitation, a graveside service will be held at Canton Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Phil McCrae officiating.
Born May 25, 1965 in Stanly County, she was the daughter of the late Donnie Dewey Furr and Margaret Elaine Furr.
She was an employee of Walmart for 30 years.
She is survived by her son, Cameron Cagle of Albemarle.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019