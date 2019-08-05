Home

Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
Graveside service
Following Services
Canton Baptist Church Cemetery

Paula Jo Furr


1965 - 2019
Paula Jo Furr Obituary
Paula Jo Furr, 54, of Albemarle, passed away July 25, 2019.
The family will receive friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Following the visitation, a graveside service will be held at Canton Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Phil McCrae officiating.
Born May 25, 1965 in Stanly County, she was the daughter of the late Donnie Dewey Furr and Margaret Elaine Furr.
She was an employee of Walmart for 30 years.
She is survived by her son, Cameron Cagle of Albemarle.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
Remember
