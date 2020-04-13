|
|
Pauline Elizabeth Almond Tucker, 98, passed away peacefully at Trinity Place, Albemarle, N.C. on April 11, 2020.
Pauline was born on March 22, 1922 in Cabarrus County, N.C. to the late John Richard Almond and Alice Ada Ann Lambert Almond.
She was a devoted and supportive wife to her late husband, John Willard Tucker, who passed away in 1992 just six months after their 50th wedding anniversary.
A loving parent, she was adored by her four children as both mother and friend. She was also a doting grandmother and great-grandmother.
Graduating from Ridgecrest High School in 1940, she was the class salutatorian.
During World War II, she worked in Charlotte as a telephone operator before moving back to Stanly County after the war and building a home with her husband in the Ridgecrest community.
Over the next five decades and while raising and supporting her three daughters and a son, she worked at several manufacturing plants in the area. She also helped her husband with operating a poultry farm.
She "retired" from full-time work in her late sixties but continued to work part-time at Kmart in Albemarle as one of the friendliest greeters on record.
An active member of her church, Ridgecrest Presbyterian, she served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher.
She was very involved in her community and served as the columnist for the Ridgecrest Community in The Stanly News & Press for many, many years.
Pauline was known for her kindness, wit, charming grin and intelligence.
She considered her children to be her greatest accomplishment and will be remembered for excelling as a mother and mentor who inspired her children to pursue their education and dreams.
She was a sharp dresser, hard-working gardener and exceptional Southern cook known for many dishes, including everything made from her garden vegetables, biscuits, fried potatoes and banana pudding.
She had a great circle of friends, including her seven siblings, and loved to talk with them on the phone along with Sunday afternoon visits.
She was a huge fan of Carolina Tarheel basketball games.
She is survived by her three daughters, Gay Michel (Jack), Oak Island, N.C.; Pamela Rushing (Foreman), Oakboro, N.C.; Kathy Hunt (Marc), Albemarle, N.C.; her son, Chris Tucker (Chris Lear), Washington, D.C.
She will be greatly missed by her five grandchildren, Heather Rushing Chaney (Shannon), Michael Rushing, Elizabeth Michel Hartzog (Craig), Jack Michel Jr. (Jenn), and Woody Hunt, as well as seven great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind cherished nieces and nephews.
The family expresses its sincere gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Trinity Place for the care they provided Pauline.
A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 14. A celebration of Pauline's life and legacy will be held this summer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to at BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
.org" target="_blank">www..org or Trinity Place, 24724 U.S. Hwy. 52 S., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020