Pauline Smith Ragsdale, 97, of Albemarle, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Atrium Health Stanly in Albemarle.
Mrs. Ragsdale was born March 17, 1923 to the late John Romulus and Alberta Talbert Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by husband, Murphy Gar-field Ragsdale Sr., four brothers and one granddaughter.
Pauline worked in retail sales in Rayless Department Store and then The Dot Shoppe.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to many.
Survivors include daughter, Ramonda Tucker of Albemarle; son, Murphy Garfield (Kathy) Ragsdale Jr. of Southern Pines; grandchildren, Christie Biles, Shellie Clemmons, Timothy Bachner, Scott Tucker, Mitchell Lee Ragsdale, Matthew Wayne Ragsdale; and several great-grandchildren.
She was lovingly called Mom, Grandma, Boddie, Gangy and friend.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Ragsdale family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020