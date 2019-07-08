Peggy Sue Lambert Haigler Carter entered into her eternal resting place with her Lord and Savior on July 3, 2019 at Bethany Woods facility.

She was born Sept. 19, 1939 to the late Ellis Lambert and Auta Mae Hinson Lambert.

Peggy was a graduate of Endy High School in Albemarle. She was a member of the Liberty Hill Primitive Baptist Church.

She resided most of her life in Georgia with the late Elder Brice Haigler.

She retired from AVON products.

Peggy met and married Ronnie Carter in 1998. They moved to Albemarle in 1999. They enjoyed traveling around the U.S. and cruising to Alaska, the Carribean and the Panama Canal.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Brice Haigler, and brother, Charlie Lambert.

Surviving her are her husband, Ronnie Carter of Albemarle; brother, Larry Lambert; three daughters, Cheryl Eliot, Rebecca Crisp (Dee) and Sarah Gaylord. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Lydia Allen (Keith), Eliada Gaylord, Apphia Gaylord, William Crisp and Daniel Crisp.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Liberty Hill Primitive Baptist Church. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Liberty Hill Primitive Baptist Church in Oakboro officiated by Elder James Carelock. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Liberty Hill Primitive Baptist Church.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Carter family.

Published in Stanly News And Press from July 8 to July 9, 2019