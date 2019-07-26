|
|
Peggy V. Wagoner, 85, beloved mother and grandmother, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home.
Services for Mrs. Wagoner will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Salem United Methodist Church with Pastor David Talbert officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Peggy was born July 30, 1933 in Cabarrus County to the late Roy Earnhardt and Maggie Earnhardt.
Mrs. Wagoner was the co-owner of George's Plant Farm and her greatest joy was working in horticulture.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Wagoner; grandchild, Jennifer Beachum; brothers, Lawson "Buck" Earnhardt, Bill Earnhardt, Ted Earnhardt and Ned Earnhardt; and infant brother, Roy William Earnhardt Jr.
Peggy is survived by her son, George Wagoner; daughters, Debara Morgan (Keith), Carol Allen (Edward), Terry Lukowski (Steve); grandchildren, Joey Beachum, Heather Wagoner, Jody Beachum, Brandon Lukowski; six great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Earnhardt (Debbie); and sisters, Freda Shoe (George) and Mary Harkey.
A special thank you to Polly Clark for taking such good care of Peggy.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Salem United Methodist Church building fund.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Wagoner family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from July 26 to July 27, 2019