Technical Sgt. Phillip Nathan Coley, 32, of Eielson AFB, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 while on temporary assignment at Joint Base in San Antonio, Texas.
Phillip was born March 28, 1987 to Robert Coley Sr. and Susan Coley.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Larry and Judy Coley and Ernest and Miriam Hartsell.
Phillip enjoyed fishing with the kids, riding his ATV, working on vehicles, woodworking and spending time with friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland. The funeral service will be on Monday at 11 a.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church Legacy Campus, officiated by the Rev. Brian Austin. Burial will follow in the Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery, 420 Hopewell Church Road, Monroe.
Survivors include his wife, Leigh Ann Coley, originally from Stanfield but living at Eielson AFB, Alaska; his children, Andrea and Andrew Coley; his parents, Robert Coley, Sr. and Susan Coley of Oakboro; and his brother, Robert Coley Jr.
Memorials may be made to the at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Coley family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019