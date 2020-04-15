|
Phyllis Jane Boone Brock, 73, of Albemarle passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in her home.
A private graveside service will be held at Cottonville Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Adam Hatley officiating.
Born July 17, 1946 in Albemarle, she was the daughter of the late Cletus Tilden Boone and Essie Bowers Boone.
She was a member of West Albemarle Baptist Church, where she gained many lifetime friends in her Sunday School class.
The members of her Sunday School class and church family continued to uplift her by many calls, cards and prayers throughout this journey.
She loved to read and was a former volunteer with Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed baking and cooking.
Her grandchildren were the light of her life and she enjoyed sharing memories and life stories with them all.
She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Edward Stancil; daughter Melinda Burris and husband Todd of Polkton; a sister, Jackie Kimrey of Marshville; five grandchildren, Jake Lowder, Alex Lowder, Holly Brock, Maddie Lowder and Ally Brock.
A son, Andy Brock, preceded her in death.
The family wishes to express gratitude to Michelle Springer for her compassionate care.
Memorials may be to Community Hospice and Palliative Care, 1024 Albemarle Road, Suite 904, Troy, NC 27371.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020