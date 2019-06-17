|
|
Pines Rayford Taylor, 83, of Albemarle, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Mr. Taylor was born Nov. 28, 1935 to the late Arlie Luther Taylor and the late Lela Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his infant sister, Jenny Taylor, and Juanita Taylor Smith; two brothers, Clinton Taylor and Dolan Taylor.
Pines proudly served in the United States Army.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Norwood officiated by the Rev. Lowell Brown. Burial will follow in the church cemetery following the service.
Survivors include wife, Louise Taylor; and daughter, Karen Taylor Efird, and her husband, Joe Efird.
Memorials can be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Taylor family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from June 17 to June 18, 2019