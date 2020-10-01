1/1
Polly (Hahn) Mason
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Polly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Polly Hahn Mason, 83, of Albemarle went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, October 1, 2020 in PruittHealth, Harrisburg.
Her funeral will be 2 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 in the Stanly Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Stanly Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle on Sunday evening from 6 until 8 p.m.
Born March 12, 1937 in Stanly County, NC, she was the daughter of Tillman Lee Furr and Edna Hahn Bailey.
She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and was a former textile worker and also worked for many years at Log Cabin.
Polly loved life and loved her family and grandchildren. She was always willing to help others. She was happy to be a Christian.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Eugene Mason Sr.
Survivors include sons, Gene Mason and wife Sherry of Albemarle, David Mason of New London, Dawn Renee Mason Hill and husband Starkey of New London, Gregory Alan Mason of Norwood; grandchildren Stephanie Campbell, Michael Melton Jr., William Brad Melton, Crystal Lynn Barringer, Joseph Win Hill, Jeremy Eugene Mason, Stacey Prevatte, Shaun Mason, Leeanna Mason; 13 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Lee Bailey of Albemarle; five sisters, Deborah Huneycutt of Albemarle, Annette Jones of Albemarle, Jenette Eudy of Oakboro, Diane Kimrey of Albemarle and Julia Carter of New London.
She was preceded in death by grandchildren Starlette Dawn Hill, Melissa Mason Helms and Dillion G. Mason, great-grandson Jason Campbell, as well as two sisters, Joyce Bagwell and Alta Mae Poplin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stanly Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral
02:00 PM
Stanly Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved