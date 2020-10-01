Polly Hahn Mason, 83, of Albemarle went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, October 1, 2020 in PruittHealth, Harrisburg.

Her funeral will be 2 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 in the Stanly Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Stanly Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle on Sunday evening from 6 until 8 p.m.

Born March 12, 1937 in Stanly County, NC, she was the daughter of Tillman Lee Furr and Edna Hahn Bailey.

She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and was a former textile worker and also worked for many years at Log Cabin.

Polly loved life and loved her family and grandchildren. She was always willing to help others. She was happy to be a Christian.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Eugene Mason Sr.

Survivors include sons, Gene Mason and wife Sherry of Albemarle, David Mason of New London, Dawn Renee Mason Hill and husband Starkey of New London, Gregory Alan Mason of Norwood; grandchildren Stephanie Campbell, Michael Melton Jr., William Brad Melton, Crystal Lynn Barringer, Joseph Win Hill, Jeremy Eugene Mason, Stacey Prevatte, Shaun Mason, Leeanna Mason; 13 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Lee Bailey of Albemarle; five sisters, Deborah Huneycutt of Albemarle, Annette Jones of Albemarle, Jenette Eudy of Oakboro, Diane Kimrey of Albemarle and Julia Carter of New London.

She was preceded in death by grandchildren Starlette Dawn Hill, Melissa Mason Helms and Dillion G. Mason, great-grandson Jason Campbell, as well as two sisters, Joyce Bagwell and Alta Mae Poplin.

