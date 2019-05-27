Rachel Barbee Honeycutt (Nana), 84, of Stanfield, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Trinity Place in Albemarle.

She was born April 23, 1935 in North Carolina to the late James T. and Mamie H. Barbee.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Pete Honeycutt; sisters, Faye Baucom, Margie Nance, Eva Trull and Alice Love; brothers, Loomis and Lawrence Barbee and Oscar Lewis.

Rachel enjoyed being outside, sitting on the patio watching the birds and she loved being with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.

Nana was loved by many, especially for her witty personality and her way of bringing laughter to all those around her.

The family received friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, 617 Bethel Church Road, Locust. The funeral service, officiated by the Rev. Charlie Littlejohn, followed at 2 p.m. Burial was in the church cemetery.

At other times the family will be meeting at the home of Kim Hathcock.

Rachel is survived by daughter, Kim Hathcock; grandson Matt Hathcock and wife Emily; granddaughter Denea Harwood and husband Joe; great-grandchildren Aiden, Myla, Krew, Knox and Breydi; and sister Della Crayton.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving Rachel's family.

Published in Stanly News And Press from May 27 to May 29, 2019