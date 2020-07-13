1/1
Rachel Louise (Bolton) Caudle
1924 - 2020
Rachel Louise Bolton Caudle, 96, joined her Heavenly Father on July 10, 2020.
Rachel was born in Misenheimer, NC on May 24, 1924 to David Elmer and Dola Parker Bolton, and died suddenly in Charlotte, NC.
She was a JC Penney retiree and a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist in Misenheimer and attendee of Avondale Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, where she was living at the time of her death.
Known as Grandma or Mamaw to most children, Louise to many family and home community members, Rachel to school and Florida friends, she is remembered for homemade jellies, cookies trays, hospitality, her green thumb, smiles, her fashion and her devotion to her church and family.
Married in 1944 to W. Ray Caudle, who predeceased her, she is survived by daughter Olivia Magee (Rogers), granddaughters Rebeca Ann Presson (Nic) and Megan Laurie Caudle Gangitano, great-granddaughter Irie Ann Presson, step-great-granddaughters Hadlea Presson and Hunter Presson and brother David E. Bolton Jr.
One son, Anthony Ray Caudle, and a sister, Rena Bolton, also predeceased her.
Graveside service will be held at Wesley Chapel United Methodist at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg is serving the Caudle family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home
12115 University City Blvd
Harrisburg, NC 28075
(704) 247-1722
