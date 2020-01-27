Home

Ralph Clegg Cole

Ralph Clegg Cole Obituary
Ralph Clegg Cole, 88, of Mount Gilead, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at First United Methodist Church of Mount Gilead, Rev. Duane Partin officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Ralph was born in Stanly County to the late John Clegg and Zella Jane Miller Cole. He worked in the N.C. School System for 33 years, as a teacher and then as a principal. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and a member of the Candor Lions Club.
He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and friend. His personality was infectious and made everyone smile.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Jane Crowell Cole, and their infant son, Kevin Ralph Cole.
He is survived by his daughters, Rene' Jones of California and Toni Smith and husband Jeff of Seagrove; and grandchildren, Jordan Cosby of New York, Camille Smith of Greensboro and Alexander Smith of Boone.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374 or First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 176, Mount Gilead, NC 27306.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
