Ralph Russell "Shorty" Lee, 85, of Norwood died Wednesday morning, July 2, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Mary Hatley and Brenda Hatley will officiate and interment will follow in Cedar Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Mr. Lee was born Jan. 26, 1934 in Stanly County to the late George and Lillie Russell Lee.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, a retiree of the North Carolina Department of Transportation and a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his son, Randy Ralph Lee, on May 4, 2019, and five sisters, Sadie Martin, Lucille Randall, Beatrice Lisk, Georgia Boone and Rachel Boone.

He is survived by his wife, Dean Taylor Lee of the home; his daughter-in-law, Sheila Lee of Norwood; and his brother and sister, Clyde and Velma Lee, both of Norwood.

Memorials may be made to Cedar Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Pam Smith, 36071 Rocky River Springs Road, Norwood, NC 28128, Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001, or Gideon's International. Published in Stanly News And Press from July 4 to July 5, 2019