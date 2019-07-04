Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
120 College St
Norwood, NC 28128
(704) 474-5898
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
120 College St
Norwood, NC 28128
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
120 College St
Norwood, NC 28128
View Map

Ralph Russell "Shorty" Lee


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Russell "Shorty" Lee Obituary
Ralph Russell "Shorty" Lee, 85, of Norwood died Wednesday morning, July 2, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Mary Hatley and Brenda Hatley will officiate and interment will follow in Cedar Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mr. Lee was born Jan. 26, 1934 in Stanly County to the late George and Lillie Russell Lee.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, a retiree of the North Carolina Department of Transportation and a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his son, Randy Ralph Lee, on May 4, 2019, and five sisters, Sadie Martin, Lucille Randall, Beatrice Lisk, Georgia Boone and Rachel Boone.
He is survived by his wife, Dean Taylor Lee of the home; his daughter-in-law, Sheila Lee of Norwood; and his brother and sister, Clyde and Velma Lee, both of Norwood.
Memorials may be made to Cedar Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Pam Smith, 36071 Rocky River Springs Road, Norwood, NC 28128, Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001, or Gideon's International.
Published in Stanly News And Press from July 4 to July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now