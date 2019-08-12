|
|
Randall Elijah Crump of Albemarle passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at Atrium Health NICU in Concord.
Eli was born Aug. 7, 2019 in Cabarrus County to William Crump Jr. and Samantha Crump.
He was preceded in death by grandfather, William Crump Sr., and aunt, Norma Jean Crump.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug.15, 2019, at Bible Missionary Baptist Church, 11360 Old Concord Road in Rockwell. The funeral service will be on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Bible Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Cody Zorn. Burial will follow at the Bethesda Cemetery at Jana Road, Albemarle.
In addition to his parents, survivors include brother, William Crump III; sisters, Madalyn Crump and Makayla Shaw; grandparents, Janet Crump, Linda Haywood, Danny Haywood, Randall Lefort and Robin Lefort; aunts, Tiffany Hedrick and Patricia Crump; uncles, Tony Crump and J.R. Hedrick; and cousins, Tamara Whitley, Rebecca Roberts and Madison Roberts.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Atrium Health NICU, Jeff Gordon Children's Center, 920 Church St., N., Concord, NC 28025.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Crump family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019