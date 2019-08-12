Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188

Randall Elijah Crump


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randall Elijah Crump Obituary
Randall Elijah Crump of Albemarle passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at Atrium Health NICU in Concord.
Eli was born Aug. 7, 2019 in Cabarrus County to William Crump Jr. and Samantha Crump.
He was preceded in death by grandfather, William Crump Sr., and aunt, Norma Jean Crump.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug.15, 2019, at Bible Missionary Baptist Church, 11360 Old Concord Road in Rockwell. The funeral service will be on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Bible Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Cody Zorn. Burial will follow at the Bethesda Cemetery at Jana Road, Albemarle.
In addition to his parents, survivors include brother, William Crump III; sisters, Madalyn Crump and Makayla Shaw; grandparents, Janet Crump, Linda Haywood, Danny Haywood, Randall Lefort and Robin Lefort; aunts, Tiffany Hedrick and Patricia Crump; uncles, Tony Crump and J.R. Hedrick; and cousins, Tamara Whitley, Rebecca Roberts and Madison Roberts.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Atrium Health NICU, Jeff Gordon Children's Center, 920 Church St., N., Concord, NC 28025.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Crump family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now