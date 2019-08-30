|
|
Ray A. Bangle Jr., 56, of Albemarle, passed away peacefully at home after a yearlong battle with colon and liver cancer.
A service celebrating his life will be held at noon Monday, Sept. 2, at Salem United Methodist Church, 20987 N.C. Highway 73, Albemarle, officiated by the Rev. David Talbert. The Bangle family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Ray was born April 23, 1963 in Charlotte, son of the late Ray Bangle Sr. and Joan Harwood Bangle.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Joseph Lee Bangle.
Ray worked as a woodworker and later as a respiratory therapist. He was known for his sense of humor and his great pride in his children.
He enjoyed woodworking projects, hunting, John Wayne movies and watching the Atlanta Braves and Carolina Panthers.
He enjoyed a wonderful "bucket list" trip to Washington, D.C. in April to the Cherry Blossom Festival with is family.
Ray is survived by his wife of 30 years, Teresa Bangle; children, Rachel Bangle (Tyler Waugh) of Durham and John Bangle of Albemarle; sisters, Judy Yandle of Kernersville and Sherry Hutchins of Myrtle Beach; niece, Jennifer Slone (Eric); nephews, Jonathan Hutchins, Garrett Hutchins, Steven Ramsey and Mark Ramsey; great-nieces, Erika and Tiffany; and great-nephew, Jacob.
Many thanks to the staff of Levine Cancer Center and Northeast Digestive Health in Concord, Cabarrus Family Medicine Locust, Kindred Home Care and Bioscrip Infusion services for their dedicated and compassionate care. Special thanks to Lisa for the plane tickets to D.C.
Memorials in Ray's honor may be made to Salem United Methodist Church New Fellowship Building Fund, 20987 N.C. Highway 73 Albemarle, NC 28001, or Millingport Volunteer Fire Department, 32521 Millingport Road, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is serving the Bangle family.
Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019