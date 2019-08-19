|
Rebecca Ann Gaskin, 92, of Albemarle, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Stanly Manor in Albemarle.
Miss Gaskin was born Nov. 25, 1926 in Albemarle, to the late Lewis Roy Gaskin M.D. and the late Mary Ruth Gaskin.
She was also preceded in death by stepmother, Betty Gaskin; sister, Erlene Gaskin Snelling; brother, E. Reed Gaskin, M.D., brother, Lewis J. Gaskin, M.D.
Ann was a lifelong resident of Albemarle. She attended Albemarle High School and was a graduate of the class of 1944.
Following graduation, Ann began her career with Wiscassett Mills and retired from what became known as Cannon Mills.
Ann was a very active member of First Baptist Church of Albemarle and attended regularly. She had a love of traveling, gathering family together and spending time at her home on Lake Tillery.
She resided at Taylor House for many years, enjoying all social activities and caring for the beloved resident dog, Maddie. Ann had a love of family which included many nieces, nephews and cousins of all ages.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Albemarle, 202 N. 2nd St., Albemarle. The service will be officiated by Jacob Waldrip. Burial will follow at Fairview Memorial Park, 1425 East W. Main St., Albemarle.
Survivors include nephew, Lewis R. Gaskin, M.D. and wife, Carolyn, of Charlotte; niece, Jean G. Davis of Charlotte, Kathy G. Sawrey and husband, James Sawrey of Charlotte, NC; sister-in-law, Patricia B. Gaskin of Laurel Springs; niece Gail G. Mills and husband Dean of Charlotte, Gloria G. Soler and husband, Ed, of Knoxville, Tenn.; nephew, Frederick L. Gaskin and wife, Irvine, of Okatie, S.C.; niece, Rebecca G. Gain and husband, Arnold, of Johannesburg, South Africa, Tarresa S. Fisher and husband, Barry, of Washington, D.C.; nephew, Warren K. Snelling and wife, Lynetta, of Lawrence, Neb.; the sons of cousin John S. Gaskin M.D. (deceased), Jeffery B. Gaskin and wife, Marie, of Charlotte, Charles E. Gaskin and wife, Lori, of Lewisville, David C. Gaskin and wife, Teresa, of Asheboro, Robert J. Gaskin and wife, Donna, of Charlotte, Paul A. Gaskin and wife, Lorie, of Indian Trail.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Albemarle, 202 N. 2nd St., Albemarle, NC, 28001, and also to the Stanly County Humane Society, 2049 Badin Road, Albemarle, NC, 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Gaskin family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019