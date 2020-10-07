Rebecca Ann Nance, 78, of Oakboro, NC, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020.
Rebecca was born July 3, 1942 in Stanly County to the late Clyde Tucker and Doris Tucker of Badin NC.
The family will receive friends Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. A memorial service will follow in the chapel at 1 p.m.
Survivors include husband, Thomas Hoyle Nance Jr. of Oakboro, NC; daughters, Crystal Mauldin of Norwood, NC and Donna Swaringen of Norwood, NC and son, Terry Clyde Hatley of Waxhaw, NC.
