Rebecca "Becky" Irene Wagoner Stokes passed away unexpectedly at home the morning of Tuesday, November 3.

Becky was born in Albemarle on November 14, 1946 to the late Ben and Irene Wagoner Peeler, who survives.

Becky graduated from North Stanly High School and worked with Richfield Manufacturing until her retirement.

She's been a lifelong member at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.

Becky never met a stranger and anyone who spent time with her could count on a good laugh.

She enjoyed good books and most of all her furbabies, her cats, Nosie and Moxie.

Becky is survived by her husband of 52 years, Wayne Stokes; brother, Denny Wagoner (Pat); nephews, Ben Wagoner (Holly) and Matt Wagoner (Julie); sister-in-law, Bonnie Hoffner (Jamie); niece, Wendy Eller (David); and six great-nieces.

Powles Staton Funeral Home will be managing arrangements for the family.

A graveside service was held at the cemetery of Wesley Chapel UMC in Misenheimer on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Calls, cards and your prayers are coveted at this time, but we ask for no home visits.

In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials can be made to: Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 46963 Wesley Chapel Road, Misenheimer, NC 28109.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store