Rebecca Tucker Nance passed away September 28, 2020 at Novant hospital.

Rebecca (Becky) is from Oakboro. She was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Clyde Tucker of Badin.

She has left behind her loving husband, Thomas Nance Jr.; two sisters, Kay Tucker Lynch (Roy) and Sue Tucker; three children, Crystal Mauldin (Ted Mauldin) of Norwood, Terry Hatley (Loretta Hatley) of Waxhaw, Donna Swaringen (Bill Swaringen) of Norwood; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, laughing, joking and having lots of fun.

She will be missed tremendously.



