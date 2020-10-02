1/1
Rebecca (Tucker) Nance
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca Tucker Nance passed away September 28, 2020 at Novant hospital.
Rebecca (Becky) is from Oakboro. She was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Clyde Tucker of Badin.
She has left behind her loving husband, Thomas Nance Jr.; two sisters, Kay Tucker Lynch (Roy) and Sue Tucker; three children, Crystal Mauldin (Ted Mauldin) of Norwood, Terry Hatley (Loretta Hatley) of Waxhaw, Donna Swaringen (Bill Swaringen) of Norwood; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, laughing, joking and having lots of fun.
She will be missed tremendously.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved