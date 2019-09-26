|
Ree Harwood Phillips, 90, of Albemarle, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Atrium Health Stanly.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Salem United Methodist Church with the Rev. David Talbert officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation was from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care in Albemarle.
Born July 22, 1929, in Stanly County, Ree was the daughter of the late Lectie Poplin Harwood and D. Gilbert Harwood.
Mrs. Phillips graduated valedictorian from Millingport High School before completing her undergraduate studies at Catawba College.
She went on to receive her Master's Degree from UNC-Charlotte while teaching.
Ree taught school for 30 years in North Carolina ending her career at Albemarle Junior High School.
She was a lifetime member at Salem United Methodist Church where she was the organist for 15 years, taught Sunday school, was the early chairman of the 60+ club and a longtime member of United Methodist Women where she received a special recognition pin.
Ree established the Gilbert and Lectie Harwood Scholarship Fund in the early 1990s and was the author of the book, "History of Salem Church."
The proceeds from the sale of the book were used to buy cabinets for the history room. Some of Mrs. Phillips favorite hobbies were reading, needlework, playing bridge and putting together puzzles.
Ree is survived by her sons, James A. Phillips Jr. (Karmen) of Albemarle, Alan Harwood Phillips (Leslie) of Brecksville, Ohio, and Larry T. Phillips (Sandy) of Goose Creek, S.C.; grandchildren Gilbert A. Phillips, Paul T. Phillips, and Samuel J. Phillips all of Ohio; and stepgrandchild, Savannah Mock.
Mrs. Phillips is preceded in death by her husband, James Alfred Phillips, and brother, D.G. Harwood Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Salem United Methodist Church Building Fund, 20897 N.C.?Highway 73, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Phillips family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019