Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
Reggie Dean Burris


1954 - 2020
Reggie Dean Burris Obituary
Reggie Dean Burris, 65, of Albemarle, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Mr. Burris was born June 2, 1954 in Stanly County to the late Arthur Lee Burris and the late Ruth Estelle Burris.
He was also preceded in death by a grandchild, a great-grandchild and a brother, Rodney Stephen Burris.
Reggie was a former employee of Cannon Mills and was retired from Charlotte Pipe and Foundry.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel in Albemarle.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Burris family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
