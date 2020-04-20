Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134

Renee (Shaver) Wright


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Renee (Shaver) Wright Obituary
Renee Shaver Wright, 65, of Albemarle, passed away Sunday April 19, 2020 at Forrest Oaks Healthcare Center.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was born April 19, 1955 in Stanly County and was the daughter of the late Herbert Wade Shaver Sr. and Louise Donahue Shaver.
She was a branch manager with Resolve Staffing and Manpower.
Renee was a member of the Albemarle First Lutheran Church and she loved singing in the church choir and playing the piano. She loved her dogs.
Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Allen Wright Sr.
She is survived by three stepsons, Richard Wright Jr., Christopher Wright and Jeffrey Wright, all of Charlotte; a stepdaughter, Kellie Wright Beaver of Troutman; brother, Brian Shaver of Albemarle; two sisters, Paula Hays and husband Jim of Nashville, Tenn., and Bridget Pickett and husband Terry of Badin; a special friend, Guy Watkins of Lexington; and a large number of nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Herbert Wade Shaver Jr., and a sister, Wanda Shaver Nash.
A special thanks to Woodhaven Assisted Living and Forrest Oaks Healthcare Center for their excellent care of Renee.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Wright family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Renee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -