Richard C. "Dickie" Talbert Jr., age 71, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., following a brief illness, passed away peacefully surrounded with love on Nov. 5 at MUSC in Charleston, S.C.
Dickie was born Nov. 14, 1947 in Albemarle, and was the son of the late Richard C. Talbert and the late Margaret Rose Wilhoit Talbert.
He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, James "Jim" Corriher of Cornelius. He was a graduate of Albemarle Senior High Class of 1966 and attended CPCC.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Jennifer McRae and husband Mark; grandsons, Riley and Preston all of Albemarle; sister, Sherry Talbert Corriher of Cornelius; and his companion of 17 years and the love of his life, Wanda White of North Myrtle Beach, S.C. Other survivors are nephew, Jay Corriher of Denver; and two nieces, Marti Berry and husband Brent of Banner Elk, and Kelley Krege and her husband Dewayne of Newland.
Prior to his sudden illness, Dickie was very active and always on the go, both at work and with life itself.
Whether he was flying, at the wheel of his boat, motorcycling, watching NASCAR or driving the fast cars that he loved so much...he enjoyed his time here and sharing his time with others.
As a young man he was infatuated with cars and this became the passion for his lifelong profession. Dickie was an independent car wholesaler first in Albemarle and later in the Myrtle Beach area. Through his work he was able to make numerous lifelong friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 in the ballroom of the Avista Resort, 300 N. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach, S.C., with the eulogy given by his friend, Mickey Turner.
In lieu of flowers, please give to the or the upcoming Toys for Tots Campaign.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019