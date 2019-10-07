|
|
CONCORD - Mr. Richard "Dick" E. Flory, age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at St. Andrews Living Center.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at Wilkinson Funeral Home with Pastor David Snow officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Salisbury National Cemetery. No formal visitation will be held.
Survivors include his daughters, Valerie Schiele and husband, Brian, Sheryl Costillo and husband, Oscar, and Donna Faust; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Andrews Living Center, 246 W. Cabarrus Ave., Concord, NC 28025; Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247; or to a .
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019