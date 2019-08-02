|
Richard Lamar Whitley, 88, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at home, after a lengthy illness.
Richard was born July 14, 1931 in Albemarle to the late John Clifton Whitley and Lola Emma Mauldin Whitley.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruby, and one brother, Jimmy.
Survivors include daughter, Sharon, who will dearly miss him; nieces and a nephew.
Richard was a hard worker all of his life, working at several jobs, but finally retiring from Celanese Corp. after more than 20 years of service.
His faith and family were the most important things in his life, and he was a member of Asheville UM Church.
He was an artist and was a member of the American Marquetry Society and the Marquetarians of the Carolinas.
He was happiest working in his shop for hours and he always loved a good joke.
The funeral will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at East Asheville UMC with Rev. Avery White officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Skyview Memorial Park.
A reception will follow at the church.
The daughter wishes to express her appreciation to Dr. James Andrews at Biltmore Medical Associate for the excellent care he provided to Richard over the years, and to the staff of Care Partners Hospice for their care these last few months.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East Ashevile UMC Ministries, the East Asheville food pantry at Beverly Hills Baptist Church or to the East Asheville Welcome Table at Groce UMC.
Lamentations 3:22-23
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019