Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Bumgardner Chapel

Richard "Dick" (Wright) Loeb


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Dick" (Wright) Loeb Obituary
Richard "Dick" Wright Loeb, 68, of Cramerton passed away Dec. 13, 2019.
He was born July 18, 1951 in Stanly County, a son of the late Everard Wright Loeb and Rachel Bass Burris Loeb.
Dick was a graduate of UNC-Charlotte and was a founding member of Kappa Sigma, Kappa-Omega Chapter.
Dick served in the United States Army Reserve and retired after over 20 years of service.
He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially his children and granddaughter.
Dick loved to golf and cheering on the Carolina Tarheels, Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Braves.
Survivors of Dick include his daughter, Stephanie Loeb Stough and husband, Kyle, of Lake Wylie, S.C.; son, Jeffrey Wright Loeb and wife, Lauren, of Belmont; brother, Robin Loeb and wife, Lana, of Albemarle; granddaughter, Everett Garner "EG" Stough; and the mother of his children, Ruth Deputy Loeb.
The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Bumgardner Chapel with the Rev. Steven Johnson officiating. Committal will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors is serving the Loeb family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -