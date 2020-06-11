Rita Gail Brantley
1961 - 2020
Rita Gail Brantley, 58 of Bolivia and formerly of Richfield, passed away June 9, 2020.
She was born October 26, 1961 in Stanly County, NC.
Rita Gail graduated from North Stanly High School in 1980.
She loved the beach, her animals, being outdoors and working in her flowers.
Rita Gail was very passionate about being an advocate for PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy), a disease that ultimately resulted in her passing.
She had an influence on a lot of lives, she helped raise many children, becoming affectionately known as "Momma Gail."
Survivors include her daughters, Jenifer Brantley and Jessica Brantley; parents, Henry T. "Tom" and Vicky Shank; her spouse, Randy Carmichael; and seven grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jeffrey Brantley; a son, Jason Brantley; and a granddaughter, Skylar Brantley.
A celebration of life service will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 with visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel.
In Rita Gail's memory, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to PSP Awareness at www.curePSP.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
9104576944
