Robbie L. McSwain


1948 - 2020
Robbie L. McSwain Obituary
Robbie L. McSwain, 73, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020 at Trinity Place. She was born on Jan. 10, 1948 to the late William Riley McSwain and Elizabeth Veleta Swaringen.
Robbie was well loved and loving to all that she came in contact with.
She was the first woman to be employed with Alcoa Badin Works in 1974 and retired with over 30 years of service.
Survivors include her spouse of 5 1/2 years, Gloria A. McSwain; and two sisters, Judy Hill of Albemarle and Becky Huneycutt of Norwood.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
