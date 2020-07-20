Rev. Robert Alfred Jones Jr., 70, of Albemarle passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 in his home.

His funeral service will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Albemarle Wesleyan Church with Rev. James Valk officiating. Burial will follow in the Gold Hill Wesleyan Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the Albemarle Wesleyan Church from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Born September 13, 1949 in Accomack County, VA, he was the son of the late Robert A. Jones and Martha Althea White Jones.

He served as Minister of Exmore Wesleyan Church in Exmore, VA from 1978-1982, Smyrna Wesleyan Church in Smyrna, DE from 1982-1985 and came to Albemarle Wesleyan Church as the Youth Pastor. He then returned to Smyrna Wesleyan Church in 1990 and retired from that pastorate in 2003. He served as Chaplain of the Citizens Hose Company #1 Inc. from 1983 until 2003.

He was a member of the Albemarle Wesleyan Church.

Rev. Jones is survived by his wife, Sarah Frances Poole Jones of the home; sons Robert Joseph Jones (Carrie) of Arlington, TX, Randy Joe Jones (Lisa) of Rockwell, NC, and David Fletcher Jones (Jennifer) of Clayton DE; sister Wanda Althea Drobotan (Mike) of Hartley, DE; granddaughters Jordan Nicole Jones and Jasey Noel Jones; and great-granddaughter Sadie Grace Jones.

