Robert Allen Love


1937 - 2019
Robert Allen Love Obituary
Robert Allen Love, 82, of Stanfield, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Spring Arbor in Albemarle.
Robert was born Aug. 9, 1937 in Stanly County to the late Thomas Melbourne Love and the late Jocelyn Love. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Joy Lynn Love; and brother, Thomas Malcolm Love.
Mr. Love entered the U.S. Air Force after graduating from Stanfield High School. After being honorably discharged from the Air Force, he moved to Tampa, Fla., where he served as vice president of Tampa Paint & Varnish until moving to Clearwater, Fla., serving as a coatings chemist and warehouse manager for Upman Enterprises.
Robert retired from Radiator Specialty after moving back to his hometown of Stanfield.
A graveside service officiated by the Rev. Jim White will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Love's Chapel UMC Cemetery, 808 S. Love Chapel Road, Stanfield.
Survivors include sons, Robert "Rob" (Kay) Love Jr. and Donald Love, both of Stanfield; daughter, Laurie Shepherd of Waxhaw; and grandchildren, David Love, Jessica Love and Sara Shepherd.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly and Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Love family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
