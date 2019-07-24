Robert Culpepper "Pep" Mabry

1942 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email "Pep" Mabry, who was born Feb. 18, 1942 in Albemarle, passed away on June 24, 2019.

Pep was the older of two children born to the late Robert H. "Teeter" and Jewell Mabry in Albemarle. He was an older brother to Lanny Harris Mabry.

Pep graduated from Albemarle High School in 1960. He attended Wingate, East Carolina and graduated from Pembroke in 1965. He then taught physical education and health in New London.

Pep became a probation officer in Stanly County in 1969, where he served for 17 years before becoming a magistrate judge for Stanly and surrounding counties. He retired in 1988.

In Aug. 31, 1968, Pep married Jerry Stafford Mabry. The Mabrys lived in Albemarle until 1984, when the family moved to North Myrtle Beach, S.C., making it their permanent home.

Pep was the man, the myth and the living legend to all those who knew him, never without an infectious smile, usually due his shenanigans. He always left his friends, acquaintances (and usually all strangers he met along the way) better than he found them.

Pep Mabry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jerry; daughter, Tracy Mabry Long, and her children, Cheyenne Hollowell and Jeremy Long; and daughter, Pepper Mabry McCarthy, her husband Michael and their daughters, Natasha, Courtney and Jacqueline.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Pep Mabry will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, July 29, at West Albemarle Baptist Church. All who wish to attend are welcome to do so.

Following the service, family and friends will gather at Harmanco's. Published in Stanly News And Press from July 24 to July 25, 2019